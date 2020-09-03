Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed three more players have tested positive for COVID-19, putting their return to Ligue 1 action next week in doubt.

It means six players have now returned positives across the last two rounds of screening, with the first three having been reported on Wednesday.

Thursday's news will likely see PSG's match at Lens, scheduled for September 10, rearranged to a later date, having already been pushed back at the request of the beaten Champions League finalists.

A brief statement from the club said: "The latest tests for PCR SarsCoV2 carried out on the Paris Saint-Germain first team confirmed three new positive cases.

"The players are following the appropriate health measures."

Thomas Tuchel's men were crowned Ligue 1 champions on a points-per-game basis after the 2019-20 season was abandoned in April because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They went on to win both domestic cups in the space of a week but were denied a historic quadruple after losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on August 23.