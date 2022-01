PSG continues their trend to recover points from losing positions, with a draw against Lyon at the Groupama Stadium.

The hosts opened the scoreline from Lucas Paquetá in the 7th minute, giving the lead to Lyon. But Pochettino brought young blood from the bench and eventually found an equalizer thanks to Kehrer's strike in the 76th minute.

PSG stays first with 47 points while Lyon is 11th with 25 points.

Lyon 1-1 PSG

