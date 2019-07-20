A below-par Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 1-1 friendly draw by Nurnberg at the Max-Morlock-Stadion on Saturday.

There was no place in the squad for Neymar, who continues to be linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 champions, with the club stating he was "training".

Thomas Tuchel's side failed to hit the heights of their 6-1 win against Dynamo Dresden on Tuesday and looked particularly frail at the back, although Kylian Mbappe did look typically threatening in attack.

Pablo Sarabia scored his first goal for the club following his move from Sevilla earlier this month to put them ahead but Enrico Valentini equalised from the spot 19 minutes from time.

Nurnberg were denied an opener inside the first minute after Alphonse Areola raced off his line to block Mikael Ishak's effort.

The visitors grew into the game and twice came close shortly before the midway point of the first half. First, Mbappe's low shot was diverted onto the post by goalkeeper Christian Mathenia and then Jese dragged wide after a pull-back from the marauding Thomas Meunier.

Mbappe went close again 10 minutes before the interval, latching onto Marco Verratti's chipped free-kick and clipping the outside of Mathenia's right-hand upright.

The France international was the creator for Sarabia's opener two minutes before half-time, playing the ball through Lukas Muhl's legs and picking out the Spaniard, who sent a header past Mathenia.

The hosts should have drawn level a minute after the restart but half-time substitute Federico Palacios fired well over after powering through a sloppy PSG backline.

Following a raft of substitutions for both sides, Nurnberg equalised in the 71st minute when Valentini stroked home from the spot after new signing Abdou Diallo had handled in the area.