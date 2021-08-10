Neymar is excited about the prospect of playing alongside Lionel Messi again as Paris Saint-Germain teased the imminent signing of the Argentina superstar on Twitter.

Messi has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with PSG after Barcelona confirmed last week they would not be able to retain the Camp Nou icon due to "financial and structural obstacles".

The French capital quickly emerged as the most likely destination for the 34-year-old, who scored 672 goals in 778 games for Barca, as well as providing 265 assists for his team-mates.

Neymar played alongside Messi in Spain and is now preparing for a reunion at PSG, the Brazilian posting a story on his Instagram account that showed footage of the pair in their Barcelona days, along with the words "back together" and a fire emoji.

Messi travelled to complete the move on Tuesday, his father Jorge confirming to La Sexta at Barcelona-El Prat Airport that he would be signing for PSG.

The player is set to have a medical upon his arrival, though his future employers could not wait to tease the announcement with a short video on social media.

Titled 'Mercato Update', the 13-second clip showed a plane in transit followed by Messi in an Argentina shirt, albeit his head was cropped out of the footage.

There was then a snapshot of pen being put to paper, followed by playing shirts belonging to Neymar – whose kit included him wearing the number 10 – and Kylian Mbappe hanging up inside the dressing room, sitting either side of another jersey that was covered up.

After landing in Paris, Messi appeared at an airport window wearing a t-shirt that read "Ici c'est Paris" ("Here is Paris") and waved to the large number of fans who had gathered to greet him upon his arrival.

Neymar and Messi won two LaLiga titles and also the 2015 Champions League final while playing alongside each other at Barca, two parts of the famous 'MSN' forward line that also included striker Luis Suarez.