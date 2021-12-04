Paris Saint-Germain will visit Lens in the last game in Ligue 1 on Saturday, in what surely will be a contested and open game.

The home side, despite having one of the lowest budgets in the league, is one of the top scorers with a free-flowing, attacking mindset that saw them execute entertaining football during the season and allowed them to be in the conversation for European qualification places, even yet for the second place.

The league leaders will travel after a disappointing draw against Nice at home midweek and will try to find their goalscoring capabilities again, even without Neymar for some other weeks.

