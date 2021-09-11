Mauricio Pochettino, PSG Manager:



"I think it was a very good performance. Very professional. I'm very happy. I think the three points are very important for us, and we get these three points against a very good team like Clermont, and now we get the confidence to work onto the next game which is a Champions League game in Belgium.

Today the debut of Nathan (Bitumazala), or (Nuno) Mendes, or Gigi (Donnarumma) is important to get good confidence and start to think that they can help the team to achieve all the things that we want."