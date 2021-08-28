Kylian Mbappe has not asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain and will be involved in Sunday’s trip to Reims, head coach Mauricio Pochettino said.

Mbappe, who has scored 133 times in 174 games for the French giants, trained on Saturday ahead of the clash with Reims.

Pochettino also revealed that Lionel Messi and Neymar would play a part at Stade Auguste-Delaune.

"They will certainly all be in the squad, so we will see if they are in the starting 11 tomorrow," the head coach said.

"Kylian Mbappe is working very hard and is preparing for tomorrow's game.

"In terms of communications with our president and sporting director, they have made it clear what the club's stance is in this regard."

When asked whether Mbappe had expressed his desire to leave the club, Pochettino replied: "No."

PSG have made a 100 per cent start to the Ligue 1 season, winning all three of their matches so far.