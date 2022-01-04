Mauricio Pochettino saluted the respect and professionalism demonstrated by Paris Saint-Germain during their Coupe de France win over Vannes.

The reigning champions resumed their latest title defence with a comfortable 4-0 victory over the fourth-tier outfit at Stade de la Rabine.

Kylian Mbappe scored a second-half hat-trick – including his 150th goal for the club in all competitions – after Presnel Kimpembe broke the deadlock in the 28th minute.

PSG have now scored seven times without reply in their opening two matches of this season's competition.

Mbappe and Kimpembe were among only a handful of senior players to feature for the visitors as Pochettino handed youth an opportunity to impress.

And the head coach underlined the importance of giving his younger players exposure at a senior level.

During his post-match interview on Eurosport, he said: "Respect is always the most important thing, that's what I told the players.

"We were very professional, I am very happy with this performance of the team.

"The goal was to qualify for the next round, it's done.

"We have an incredible academy, it's important that they are on the pitch and that they can participate in this adventure of the first team.

"We have very, very good players, it's important for the club to have this pool.

"We will try to believe in them, to give them the opportunity to play."