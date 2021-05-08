Ahead of Sunday's match away against Rennes, Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino admits his team are now in the position of chasing Lille in the Ligue 1 title race following their 3-0 win over Lens on Friday.



“Lille’s victory certainly brings them closer to the title. It puts, us, in the situation of having to win on Sunday to reduce the gap, but also to win our other matches to stay in the race whilst waiting to see if they drop points. It could maybe move things in the race for the title. But our aim is to win the 3 matches that remain, we will then see, if that gives us an opportunity.”