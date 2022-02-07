MAURICIO POCHETTINO

Head Coach, PSG

“I have no doubts about [Lionel Messi]. He's the best player in the world. As with any player, the human aspect is crucial and you have to adapt when you leave a place where you have spent the past 20 years. He didn't play for a month with Covid. He needs time to get back to his best physical level. Tonight he was spectacular. I enjoyed his game. He scored and he played with great desire. If he feels good in all areas, then he'll be at his best because the talent is in his feet. I am happy with his game and I hope that in the future he will be at the level we all expect from him.”