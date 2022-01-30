MAURICIO POCHETTINO

Head coach, PSG

"Every relationship is a matter of feeling, talent and, above all, time. We have seen things [from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé] in the last few weeks, especially in training. The connections are there. They are two great footballers. That communication is there, only with playing minutes and time, will we see them and they will shine with the talent they have. They are two great players who are capable of doing great things."