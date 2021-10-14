Mauricio Pochettino, Paris Saint-Germain head coach (on Sergio Ramos' calf injury):

"He is suffering, but mentally he is strong. He is preparing in the best possible way, with the entire medical team taking care of him, and the club as well is doing everything to make him perform so that he can overcome this problem."

(On Neymar's hints that he could retire from football after next year's World Cup in Qatar):

"'Ney' is a person, an honest player and man. He expresses his feelings easily, but I think he is mentally strong. He has been playing football from when he was very young. He has always been under a huge media spotlight. I have no problem with that. Some declarations might be said out of the context, but I have no doubt that 'Ney' loves football, enjoys football, and it's certain that he will play football for many more years. I have no doubt about that."

(On his side's defeat to Rennes in their last match, and Friday's game against Angers):

"We, or me myself, I am not a person looking for excuses. We have a large group of players, and these players have to perform at a team like Paris Saint-Germain. I have no doubt that tomorrow we will act in the best possible way."