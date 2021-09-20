"I asked him how he was, he said he was okay," said PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino as he defended his decision to replace Lionel Messi.

Messi stared sharply at PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino and appeared to snub a handshake as he came off. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner, who is still chasing his first PSG goal in his third appearance following his shock move from Barcelona, sat glum-faced on the bench.

As he was coming off, Messi made a gesture with his hands apart as if to say he didn't understand, and Pochettino attempted an explanation afterward.