MAURICIO POCHETTINO

Head Coach, PSG

"I think we are seeing the team fighting until the end without giving up, and I think this is what pays and what rewards us for having this desire to do better. I am very happy about that, later on we will analyze the game, but I am happy with the character shown by the team.

"I am happy with [Achraf Hakimi], he's a great guy, he's a player who's really bringing a lot to us, not just the goals.

"Yesterday, after training, I asked him: 'How are you?' And he said: 'Very well, very well'. And then he added: 'And you coach? How are you?' And I was surprised by the question. 'Because no one ever asks you! You ask everyone, but no one ever asks you'. And look, today he scored the goals. That's the reward for having good intentions."