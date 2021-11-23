Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino pledged his allegiance to the club following speculation that he could leave for Man United.

Pochettino insisted that he has a contract until 2023 with the French club and intends to honor stating: "I am happy in Paris."

Manchester United have been searching for a new permanent manager since they dismissed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and media reports had suggested that Pochettino had become their number one target.

The former Tottenham manager was keen to play down this speculation, with his focus on PSG's match against Manchester City in the Champions League in Manchester.

PSG are currently 11 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.