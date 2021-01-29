Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino said every coach in the world would want a player of Lionel Messi's quality at their disposal.

Messi, 33, is out of contract at Barcelona at the end of the season and the six-time Ballon d'Or has been heavily linked to PSG and Manchester City.

Pochettino only took over at PSG at the start of the month but is already facing questions over Messi's potential arrival.

The former Tottenham boss, though, said every coach in the world would want Messi.

"Sometimes words are unnecessary. With the question you ask me, everything is understood," Pochettino told AS.

"What coach in the world would not want to have a player of the calibre of which you are telling me? I totally understand the question, but it is looking for a controversy.

"It is a dangerous question if a word of mine is taken out of context … Pochettino will come disrespectfully, Pochettino talks about this, Pochettino talks about that."

Pochettino has previously spoken of the bond he shares with Messi thanks to their connection to Newell's Old Boys, where both were in the youth system.

While the 48-year-old paid tribute to Messi, he is also preparing to meet the star forward when PSG face Barcelona in the Champions League last 16.

"There is nothing left to say. I respect and admire him so much that I prefer never to say anything or refer to him. It is the best tribute you can do to someone," Pochettino said.

"We share the two of us who have worn the Newell's jersey and that is something very big. That bond unites us.

"That he is one of the best players of all time I will not discover and when we meet we will fight for our interests."