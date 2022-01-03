AS Monaco on Monday confirmed Philippe Clement as the club's new head coach. Clement, who's 47, arrives in France after winning three consecutive Belgian league titles.

Glory with Genk was followed by back-to-back triumphs with Club Brugge. The Flemish manager has now committed himself to Monaco until the 30th of June 2024.

It follows the Ligue 1 outfit's dismissal of Croatian former Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac.