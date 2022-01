Belgian Clement was seen in the stands yesterday in the Coupe de France clash between Monaco and Quevilly in which the Monasques obtained a 3-1 win.

He would be replacing Niko Kovac and arriving in France with his staff. The manager has been working at Club Brugge, in Belgium since 2019. He also worked at Waasland-Beveren and Genk before arriving at his current club.