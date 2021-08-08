Payet Brace Helps Marseille Get Win Over Montpellier August 8, 2021 23:00 11:59 min Marseille get a 3-2 win over Montpellier thanks to Dimitri Payet's brace to kick off their Ligue 1 season. Ligue 1 Highlights Montpellier HSC Dimitri Payet Ligue 1 Highlights Marseille -Latest Videos 11:59 min Payet Nets Brace In OM's Win Over Montpellier 2:50 min Koeman Excited For Barcelona's Future Post-Messi 1:27 min Payet Bags Brace To Complete Marseille Comeback 0:56 min Payet Scores Free Kick And Marseille's Equalizer 0:41 min Ünder Gets Goal Back For Marseille 0:51 min Laborde Strikes To Double Montpellier's Lead 1:02 min Peres Scores Own Goal For Montpellier Opening Goal 11:46 min Lille Snatch Point Against Metz With Late Goal 1:36 min Yilmaz Scores Late Equalizer For Lille 0:53 min Ikone Gets Goal Back For Lille