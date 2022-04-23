Paris Saint-Germain have been crowned Ligue 1 champions for the 10th time in their history.

Mauricio Pochettino's side went into the weekend's round of fixtures knowing they needed just a point at home to Lens on Saturday to wrap up the title.

After being booed off following an underwhelming first half, Lionel Messi found a way through for PSG with a ferocious left-footed curler into the top-left corner from outside the area.

Lens were reduced to 10 men when Kevin Danso was sent off in the 57th minute for a second yellow card, yet they responded through a late Corentin Jean goal.

However, a 1-1 draw was enough to ensure closest challengers Marseille are no longer able to catch the Parisians in the first place.

PSG have now won a total of 10 Ligue 1 titles, making them the joint-most successful club in the competition's professional history alongside Saint-Etienne. They have won the league eight times since the QSI takeover in 2011.

Marseille follows closely behind with nine championships to their name in total.

Eight of PSG's triumphs have come in the last 10 seasons, with victories for Monaco in 2016-17 and Lille last year the only exceptions to their dominance.