Paris Saint-Germain has been recognized by Forbes as the fastest growing value among the Top 10 clubs in the football world, in a report issued today.



According to Forbes magazine*, the value of Paris Saint-Germain has increased by 28% over the past year 2021-2022 – representing the fastest growth among the TOP 10 clubs in world football. The latest report further shows that Paris Saint-Germain’s brand value has increased by nearly 300% in 5 years, the highest growth of any club.



For the second consecutive year, Paris Saint-Germain is listed in the Top 50 most valuable brands in world sport, and the 7th most valuable in football, with the American magazine valuing the brand at $3.2 billion dollars. Paris Saint-Germain remains the only French reference in the Forbes ranking.



Last week, Paris Saint-Germain’s TikTok following broke the 30 million barrier, with Paris Saint-Germain the most followed football club on the platform.



*See report here

About Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain football club was created in 1970 and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020. Ever since QSI purchased the club in 2011, Paris Saint-Germain has undergone a transformation to become one of the world’s top football clubs and global sports brands. The Club has won 29 new trophies and amassed 47 in its history, making it the most successful football club in France. Paris Saint-Germain has attracted many great players including Ronaldinho, David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and currently Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappé, some of the best players in the world. The international popularity of the Club never stops growing. It is now the one of the most followed clubs in the world, expanding from zero to a community over 170 million social media followers in ten years. This pioneering Club – which includes men’s football, women’s football, handball and judo squads – made the ground-breaking move to incorporate an Esports team in 2016. Giving back to the community is fundamental to the Club, which has drastically increased the capacity of its Foundation to develop wide-reaching and efficient programs to help underprivileged youngsters.