Kylian Mbappe became Paris Saint-Germain's outright record goalscorer to seal a 4-2 win over Nantes and put the champions 11 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Lionel Messi put PSG in front with his 18th goal of the season and they looked set for a comfortable evening when a Jaouen Hadjam own goal doubled their advantage only 17 minutes in.

Nantes had other ideas, Ludovic Blas giving them a lifeline by catching Gianluigi Donnarumma out at his near post and Ignatius Ganago heading them level in an action-packed first half at Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Danilo Pereira restored PSG's lead with a second-half header and Mbappe made history with his 201st goal for the club in the closing stages, surpassing Edinson Cavani's tally.