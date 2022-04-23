Lionel Messi scored a fine goal as Paris Saint-Germain sealed the Ligue 1 title despite being pegged back late on by 10-man Lens in a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes.
PSG went into the game knowing a point would be enough to claim a record-tying 10th Ligue 1 title and were hoping to get the job done in style on home turf.
Lens had Kevin Danso sent off in the 57th minute, and 11 minutes later Messi effectively clinched the title with a magnificent long-range goal.
Yet the title-winning moment was spoiled somewhat as slack PSG defending allowed Corentin Jean to steal in at the far post and ensure the hosts secured the trophy with a damp squib rather than a bang.
Mauricio Pochettino's men were booed off by the home fans at half-time, Seko Fofana and Danso having spurned early chances for Lens before Achraf Hakimi and Neymar went close for PSG.
PSG were improved after the break and Kylian Mbappe was denied by Jean-Louis Leca's save and Christopher Maurice Wooh's goal-line clearance from the rebound following Marco Verratti's quickly taken free-kick.
Danso paid the price for a rash challenge on Neymar on the edge of the area as he received a second yellow card. Although Leca turned Messi's subsequent free-kick behind, he could do nothing to prevent the Argentina international's thunderbolt from finding the net 10 minutes later.
It was a trademark Messi finish, his 25-yard shot lacking in perfect placement but possessing both the bend and velocity to leave Leca with no chance.
Yet the frustration that defined much of the evening returned in the 88th minute when Jean slid in to turn home Deiver Machado's ball across the face of goal and dampen the celebrations.
Postgame insights:
- Lens have scored in their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 7 games from 26th November 2021 to 15th January 2022.
- PSG have scored in each of their last 5 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 17 goals in that run.
- Neymar has contributed to goals in his last 4 games in the French Ligue 1 (6 goals, 2 assists).
- PSG are undefeated in their last 5 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 15th October 2021 to 11th February 2022, a run of 15 games.
- Lens are undefeated in their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 23rd May 2021 to 18th September 2021, a run of 7 games.
- PSG have scored in 29 of their 34 games, no team has done so more often in the French Ligue 1 this season.
- Paris are crowned French champion for the 10th time and equals St Etienne as the most successful club in the history of the championship, ahead of OM (9). This is celebrated their latest coronation since 2014/15 (on matchday 37).
- Paris midfielder Marco Verratti became the only Ligue 1 player to win eight league titles (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022).
- Paris manager Mauricio Pochettino is only the second Argentine coach to win the Ligue 1 title from a bench, after Luis Carniglia with Nice in 1955/56.
- Paris are unbeaten in their last 20 home games in Ligue 1 (W18 D2), the best current run. They are one of only two unbeaten home teams in the Top 5 european in 2021/22, along with Liverpool.
- Lens are unbeaten in their three Ligue 1 away games against the current top 3 in the league this season (1-1 v Paris, 3-2 v Marseille, 1-1 v Rennes).
- Lionel Messi has scored two of his four Ligue 1 goals from outside the box. The Paris striker has scored 89 goals from this distance in the Top 5 european, at least 27 more than any other player since Opta began analysing the full data in 2006/07 (Cristiano Ronaldo at 62 over the period).
- Paris striker Neymar has been decisive in four consecutive Ligue 1 games (6 goals, 2 assists), his longest streak since December 2019-February 2020 (8).
- Paris striker Kylian Mbappé has attempted seven shots (2 on target), his highest tally without scoring in a Ligue 1 game, with January 2020 (at Lille).
- Lens defender Kévin Danso picked up his second red card in Ligue 1, after the one he picked up in September 2021 against Strasbourg.