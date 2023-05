Lens earned an important victory (0-1) against Toulouse to remain in the fight for the title in Ligue 1.

At minute 33', it was Luis Openda who opened the scoring for the away team, reaching 18 goals so far this season.

With this result, Franck Haise's team is now six points behind PSG in the league standings, and one point behind Olympique de Marseille, who are currently in second place on the table.