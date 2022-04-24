A great goal from the Brazilian Gerson seven minutes from the final whistle led Olympique Marseille to victory at the Auguste-Delaune stadium in Reims (0-1). With this win they consolidate themselves as the second place in France's Ligue 1, with four games to go.
Post game insights:
- Olympique Marseille have kept a clean sheet in 13 of their 34 games, no team has done this more in the French Ligue 1 this season.
- Olympique Marseille have scored in each of their last 7 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 17 goals in that run.
- D. Payet has assisted 10 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Olympique Marseille player in the French Ligue 1.
- Reims have failed to score in 13 of their 34 games, only Metz (15) have failed to score more often in the French Ligue 1 this season.
- Olympique Marseille have scored in their last 7 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 11 games from 28th November 2021 to 13th February 2022.
- Marseille have picked up 65 points after 34 Ligue 1 games in 2021/22. In top-flight’s history, the nine teams with this exact tally at this stage of a campaign (counting three points for a win) have finished in the Top 3 (4x 1st, 4x 2nd, 1x 3rd).
- Marseille have won 65% of their Ligue 1 away games this season (11/17 – D3 L3), their highest percentage away from home in a top-flight campaign.
- Marseille have scored their 20th goal on set piece situations in Ligue 1 this season, only Rennes have found the net as many. Five of their last six top-flight goals were scored following a set piece situation (3x on penalties, 2x following a corner).
- Reims have failed to score eight times in Ligue 1 in 2022, only the bottom side Metz have done worse (9).
- Reims had a possession of 29.2% only against Marseille, their second lowest in a Ligue 1 home game in the 21st century after 27.8% against Monaco in November 2018.
- Only Monaco (8) and Lorient (7) have scored more goals from their substitutes than Marseille (6) in Ligue 1 in 2022. OM only scored once from a substitute in the top-flight in the first part of the season.
- Gerson has scored three of his six Ligue 1 goals following a Dimitri Payet’s assist. He is involved in two goals in his last two top-flight games with Marseille (1 goal, 1 assist), as many as in his previous nine (1 goal, 1 assist too).
- Dimitri Payet has delivered 10+ assists for the fifth different Ligue 1 season (13 in 2012/13 with Lille, 17 en 2014/15, 13 in 2017/18, 10 in 2020/21 and 10 in 2021/22 with Marseille), at least two more than any other player since Opta analyses this data (2006/07).