Jorge Sampaoli's side didn't deserve much more than a tight draw in its trip to the champagne's capital. Troyes had good chances in the second half to level the game but suffered from inefficiency until the 88th minute, when Tunisian striker Yoann Touzghar scored the deserved tie.

Olympique Marseille scored through a penalty-kick by Dimitri Payet in the first half after a foul over Mateo Guendouzi inside the box. With this draw, the visitors are jumping to the second place of the standings, but the margin with leader PSG becomes 15 points instead of the 13 that could have separated them if Marseille got the win.

Troyes leave the relegation zone after this exciting tie and steps above Metz, Saint-Etienne and Girondins on the standings.