Olympique de Marseille win its first Ligue 1 match since last February 13th after beating Stade Brestois on the road for 4-1. Jorge Sampaoli's side were visibly better than its rival since the very beginning and took a key victory if they want to pursue UEFA Champions League group stage places.

The first goal of the match came rapidly since Brazilian midfielder Gerson was one-on-one with goalkeeper Marco Bizot and didn't hesitate after receiving the ball from Arkadiusz Milik at the 3rd minute of play. With this early advantage, Marseille managed to play calmly, without mistakes and showing its potencial regardless of the negative streak they were having in Ligue 1.

The game started to get to a final point at 63rd after Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik put the 2-0 for the visitors after an incredibly precise header in the near post after a corner-kick that Amine Harit sent from the left.

Marseille already knew what was going to happen at the end after their third goal, delivered by Harit himself after being located in perfect space and time to take advantage of a long rebound from Bizot and send the ball inside the goal.

In stoppage time, there was time for two more goals, one from each side. At the first minute, substitute Irvin Cardona scored for Brest with a header after a perfect cross from Romain del Castillo, and two minutes later, another substitute, Cengiz Ünder, took advantage of a misleading situation in Brest defense to secure the final result.

Olympique Marseille reache 2nd place in the standings being leveled to OGC Nice in points and goal difference but having more goals scored, the third differential parameter.