Olympique Marseille, who were five points behind with six games to play at the start of the afternoon, failed to score at Stade Vélodrome after a (1-2) defeat against Brest.

They were always trailing behind their rival, who took the lead after halftime through Hugo Magnetti, opening the scoring with a powerful strike from outside the box.

Although Chancel Mbemba equalized, ten minutes before the end, Mahdi Camara broke the tie and secured the final 1-2 scoreline, which, with just one inconsequential match remaining, all but sealed Olympique Marseille's disappointing season.