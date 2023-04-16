With a convincing 3-1 victory over Troyes, Olympique Marseille moved up to the second position in Ligue 1, taking advantage of Lens' loss against PSG.

Vitor Oliveira, also known as Vitiinha, scored a brace by finding the net in the 2nd and 64th minutes of the game, respectively.

And it was Cengiz Ünder who scored a great goal to add the second for the home team.

Mama Baldé found the back of the net for the away team who is facing a tough battle against relegation in the competition, with 21 points and in the 18th position.

Marseille reached 64 points, one more than Lens, and is eight points behind the leader Paris Saint-Germain.