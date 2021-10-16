Olympique Lyonnais took all 3 points in their match against Mónaco at home but not without their share of hard work and some scares. Both teams tried to play to their strengths, with Bosz's squad strong on possession and Mónaco attacking more on the counter.

In the end, a penalty kick from Toko Ekambi at the 74th minute, after a call that was reviewed on VAR, and a tap-in from Jason Denayer after a short corner kick in the 90th minute sealed the 2-0 win for the home side.

With this win, Lyon climbs to the fifth position on the table, leapfrogging today's rivals, while Mónaco stays in 7th place, outside European contention.

Olympique Lyonnais 2-0 AS Mónaco