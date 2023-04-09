Olympique de Marseille drop points with Lorient after a goalless draw April 10, 2023 01:31 8:21 min This goalless draw distanced Lorient from the fight for European spots and left Olympique de Marseille eight points behind Ligue 1's leader PSG. Ligue 1 Lorient Marseille -Latest Videos 8:21 min Olympique de Marseille drop points with Lorient 10:08 min Sivasspor and Istanbul Basaksehir draw 10:16 min Besiktas continue their positive streak 9:04 min Montpellier try to come back, but Toulouse win 0:57 min Arsenal fail to calm madness 8:41 min 3 minutes were enough for Clermont to beat Troyes 10:14 min Auxerre crush Ajaccio 0-3 9:09 min Balogun scores a 91' penalty to save a point 10:41 min Blas helps Nantes rescue a point at home 8:11 min Lyon come from behind to beat Rennes