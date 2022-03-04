Olympique Lyonnais surpassed in great shape last-week bitterness after losing unfairly at home against Lille and got back to the winning road after a 1-4 victory over Lorient. Former Stade Brestois and Monaco Romain Faivre scored his first brace with the club.

The match was level towards only one side throughout the match. First OL's goal came at the 5th minute of play off a loose ball inside Lorient's box. Romain Faivre took advantage of it and sent the ball to the back of the net. Lyon continue its dominance until another goal came from a wonderful shot from Moussa Dembele after a great cross by Emerson.

In the second half, Lorient tight the match following a double-header in OL's box finished by Nigerian striker Terem Moffi at the 57th, but just 60 seconds later, Karl Toko-Ekambi received a marvelous pass from Dembele and set up the 1-3. And there was time for one last goal for Lyon coming from the genius Romain Faivre, who run towards the goalkeeper with no defenders upfront and scored a stunning chip goal.

Lyon is now 6th in the league standings just two points down from european competitions' places. However, Lorient wasted a good opportunity to keep pushing from relegation.