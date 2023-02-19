Neymar did not suffer a fractured ankle in Paris Saint-Germain's win over Lille, but will have to wait on the results of further scans to see if he has ligament damage.

The 31-year-old was taken off on a stretcher early in the second half at Parc des Princes on Sunday after sustaining an injury to his right ankle.

PSG went on to win 4-3 thanks to Lionel Messi's stunning stoppage-time free-kick, but Neymar's injury presents cause for concern, especially looking ahead to the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Bayern Munich on March 8.

Christophe Galtier suggested Neymar, who set up Kylian Mbappe's opener and scored PSG's second goal, had sprained his ankle and that has now been confirmed by PSG.

However, further scans will be required to determine if there are any issues with the ligaments.

"Victim of a sprained ankle during the match against Lille, Neymar underwent an MRI [on Sunday]," a PSG medical update read.

"This did not reveal a fracture. A new ligament assessment will be carried out in 48 hours."

Nuno Mendes also went off injured against Lille, with the Portugal international suffering "a small inflammation of the internal ligament of the right knee".

Like Neymar, the full-back will undergo more tests in the coming days to confirm the extent of the damage.