Montpellier and Nice failed to open the scoring in round 28 of Ligue 1, played this Saturday at the Stade de la Mosson.

Montpellier midfielder Teji Savanier wasted the chance to get ahead by missing a penalty in the 38th minute of the first half. Nice was left with 10 players when Dante received a red card for the dangerous tackle that caused the previous foul.

On the next round, Nice will visit Olympique de Marseille at the Stade Vélodrome stadium, while Montpellier will visit Bordeaux.

The home team is in eleventh place with 38 points and 11 wins, while the visitor reached 50 points and is in second place in the tournament.