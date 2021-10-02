OGC Nice climbed to the third spot, at least momentarily, after easily taking care of Brest at home with a 2-1 victory.

Jean-Clair Todibo started the scoring at the 45th minute and Melvin Bard extended the lead with a header at the 61st. Bard was also key in most of the offensive creating of Nice who only encountered real trouble against Brest twice.

One of those two shots at target came in the 90+2 when Franck Honorat scored Brest's goal.

Nice will be third with a 5-2-1 record and Brest is struggling inside the relegation slots at 19th with 0-4-5.

