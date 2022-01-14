Nice stays in second place on the table in Ligue 1, behind PSG, with a win against Nantes, in the match that kicked off the action of the 21st week of the French League.

Kasper Dolberg scored a penalty in the 21st minute, which would later be canceled by Girotto in the 45th. But Thuram scored the winner in the 56th after an assist by Gouiri to put the result to rest.

As mentioned, Nice is second with 39 points, 8 less than PSG, and Nantes is 9th with 28 points, waiting for the rest of the results during the weekend.

Nice 2-1 Nantes

