OGC Nice improve to 4-2-1 and moved momentarily to third place after beating Saint-Etienne in their visit 0-3. This was the opening match of Round 8 of the Ligue 1 2021/22 season.

Saint-Etienne's struggles got much worse as they're now last on the table with no victories, 3 draws and 5 losses.

The first goal was scored by Amine Gouiri on the 15th. minute, followed by Calvin Stengs (54') and Andy Delort (83').

