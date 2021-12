Nice won after 3 games in a tight battle against Rennes away from home, with a 2-1 victory over the hosts.

Dolberg scored from the penalty spot after 19 minutes and Youcef Atal made it 2-0 in the 51the minute. 9 minutes later Bourigeaud clawed one back for Rennes but it wasn't enough.

Rennes stays second with 31 points and Nice jumps to 3rd, just one point behind today's opposition.

Rennes 1-2 Nice

