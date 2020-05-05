GOAL





Nice have confirmed that they will not be taking up the €10 million ($10.8m) option they had to purchase Moussa Wague at the end of his loan agreement from Barcelona.

A tweet from the club read: "Moussa Wague will no longer be with Nice in 2020-21. Good luck Moussa!"

The 21-year-old made just five appearances for the Ligue 1 club in the 2019-20 season before the top-flight in France was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.