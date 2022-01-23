OGC Nice beat FC Metz in their visit to Stade Saint-Symphorien 0-2. Goals by Khephren Thuram-Ulien at the 58th minute and Amine Gouiri via penalty kick in the 86th minute.

Amine Gouiri has scored and delivered an assist in the same game in Ligue 1 six times since his debut for Nice in 2020/21, only Kylian Mbappé has achieved this more often in the L1 (7) over the period. He scored his first penalty in league since August 2021 (v Bordeaux), after failing twice since then.



Amine Gouiri has been involved in 47% of Nice's goals this season in Ligue 1 (17/36). Only Kylian Mbappé (18 times) has been more decisive in the top-flight than him (17 - 10 goals, 7 assists) in 2021/22.



Amine Gouiri (21) is the youngest Nice player to score at least 10 goals in two different seasons in Ligue 1 (12 in 2020/21, 10 in 2021/22) since Charly Loubet in 1965/66 and 1966/67 (also 21).



Nice midfielder Khéphren Thuram has scored three goals this season in Ligue 1 (in 21 games), more than in his first two seasons combined (2 in 43 games). Three of his five goals in the top-flight have come after an assist from Amine Gouiri.



Nice are unbeaten in their last 27 Ligue 1 games in which they have opened the scoring (W21 D6).



Nice have managed two clean sheets in their last three Ligue 1 games, as many as in their previous 15.



Metz have failed to score in two consecutive home games in Ligue 1 for the first time since November 2017 (3).



Nice have won eight of their 11 Ligue 1 away games this season (D1 L2), already the same total as in all of last season (W8 D4 L7).



Since their return in Ligue 1 in 2019/20, Metz have lost 20 of their 44 home games in Ligue 1 (W11 D13), the highest total among L1 teams over the period.



Nice have won 13 of their 22 Ligue 1 games this season (D4 L5), their second highest win total at this stage in their history in the top-flight behind the 14 in 1977/78 (8th at the end of the season) and 2016/17 (3rd in the end). Les Aiglons have won their last six games in L1, the best current run and their longest since September-October 2016 (6).