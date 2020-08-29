In an interview with Get French Football News, OGC Nice CEO Bob Ratcliffe spoke on the new Ligue 1 season, the club's Europa League ambitions, Malang Sarr signing with Chelsea, the impact of COVID-19 and more.

From GFFN:

How has the nice surprise of Europa League qualification, obviously facilitated by PSG’s Coupe de France win over St Étienne, impacted the club’s summer planning?

The Europa League has been a real killer for French teams in the past who have maybe not had a big enough squad to deal with the realities of Thursday night football.

Everybody thinks that the Europa League is a double-edged sword don’t they for that reason. Firstly the positive: I think our route in, I think I had reservations if our route in involved preliminary (qualifying matches), fortunately it didn’t. We go straight in – so that is a big tick in the box, that we didn’t get immersed in that. Obviously, Thursday night football takes its toll. In a way, we were ahead of our sort of project in getting European football, but at the same time, it is a good problem to have.

I think on the basis, we are trying to develop young players, you look at the players we are bringing in, getting some experience of Europe, younger players, they can play more often. I think we are in reasonable shape for it, but it is a concern. But would you rather have it or not have it, I think you’d always say you’d rather have it. I suppose our bigger issue is how much is it going to impact our performance in the league. And performance in the league has always got to be a priority for us. But hopefully we can do both.

What’s your reaction to Malang Sarr joining Chelsea?

Hey, you know, good luck to him. Good luck to him! Chelsea are the one club who seem to be spending an amazing amount of money. It’s incredible!

Do you feel like Ligue 1 is more respected after PSG and Lyon’s showings in the Final 8?

My honest view is that it should be. But did I hear anyone say: there are no Spanish teams, there are no Italian teams, there are no English teams, but there are French teams and there are German teams? The Bundesliga gets the recognition now. Because you have got some, from the UK optics, you have Jadon Sancho, there is more of a focus.

I still don’t think that French football is getting the recognition that it should. I come back to what we were talking about before. It is a league that doesn’t have commentary on it… you look at the French players who emerge from the French league. Look at some of the players people are talking about and moving across. It sounds terrible, but I think it would have been absolutely fantastic for Ligue 1 if PSG had won the competition. But again, if they had won, they would have said it is all about the oil. We will struggle on that front for some time.