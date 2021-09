Nice and Monaco finished even 2-2 in the Derby de la Cote D' Azur. Aleksandr Golovin opened the score for the visitors Monaco at minute 39, not long before Andy Delort evened the match with a header at minute 51.

Hicham Boudaoui put Nice ahead again at the 73' mark but that didn't last long with Wisam Ben Yedder scoring a penalty at the 77 minute.

Nice had a chance to take it away but Amine Gouiri failed to convert a penalty at the 82nd. minute.

👉 beIN SPORTS Weekend Programming 📺⚽️💥