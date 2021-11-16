Neymar's withdrawal from selection when Brazil faces Argentina for the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers is not a sign to worry for PSG, with the 29-year-old returning to the French capital this Wednesday to assess his discomfort on his left thigh.

Despite this, Neymar could be fit on the weekend when PSG faces Nantes for the Ligue 1 and more importantly when Le Parisiens travels to England to square up against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League midweek.

Neymar has been in good form for PSG this season, with 3 goals and 3 assists in the Ligue 1, including 2 in their last game against Bordeaux.