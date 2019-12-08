Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar should show more respect according to Montpellier's Andy Delort, who criticized the forward's attitude.

Neymar scored a stunning free-kick as Ligue 1 champions PSG came from behind to beat 10-man Montpellier 3-1 on Saturday.

Montpellier forward Delort, however, was not impressed with Brazil international Neymar – the world's most expensive player.

After a post-match altercation with Neymar, Algerian Delort told Canal+: "Neymar is a great player, it is a shame that at the end, he goads everyone, that is what I said to him.

RMC’s claims that Neymar said ‘f*** you’ to Andy Delort post-match after the Frenchman told the Brazilian: “To respect everyone,” would appear to be false per Canal + footage seen by Get French Football News.



Neymar says: “I respect you.” pic.twitter.com/30BAMAVID4 — Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 7, 2019

"That is not respect, but we must not have been brought up the same way. He is a little erratic, a little haughty with everyone.

"I said to him that he should respect people. When the entire world idolizes you, you should show respect, good manners.

"His attitude has been well-documented since he has been in France… He goaded, spoke a fair bit, like normal."

Neymar – who eyed a return to LaLiga champions Barcelona during the previous transfer window after leaving Camp Nou in a €222million deal in 2017 – has scored six goals this season.