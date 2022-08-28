Neymar scores again and PSG draw with Monaco at the Parc des Princes August 28, 2022 23:52 8:50 min An inspired Alexander Nubel and the discipline of Monaco were enough to control Paris Saint-Germain, who dropped their first two points of the season in Ligue 1. PSG Ligue 1 -Latest Videos 9:14 min Galatasaray draw 0-0 with Trabzonspor 8:50 min Neymar scores again and PSG draw with Monaco 10:24 min A late header by Dembele saves Lyon 8:55 min Lorient get the win against Clermont 10:49 min Troyes win at home against Angers 9:24 min Montpellier crushed Brest 0-7 9:13 min Nantes get their first win of the season 8:45 min Alexis Sanchez scores a brace in Marseille's win 1:04 min Alexis Sanchez scores his first goal for Marseille 9:08 min Amazing Lens defeat Rennes in an exciting clash