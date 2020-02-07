Neymar has resumed Paris Saint-Germain training after missing the Ligue 1 win over Nantes with a rib injury.

The Brazil star was hurt during the 5-0 win over Montpellier on February 1 and missed the 2-1 victory at Stade de la Beaujoire, having thrown a lavish party 48 hours earlier to celebrate his 28th birthday.

The forward was pictured training with team-mates on Friday, as the Ligue 1 leaders stepped up preparations for Sunday's showdown with sixth-place Lyon at Parc des Princes.

It is not clear whether Neymar will return to action this weekend or be given extra time to recover, with the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie with Borussia Dortmund less than two weeks away.

Thiago Silva was also involved in Friday's session, having been sidelined since the 2-0 win over Lille on January 26 with a hip problem.

PSG are 12 points clear of Marseille at the top of the table after 23 matches.