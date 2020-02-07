Neymar has resumed Paris Saint-Germain training after missing the Ligue 1 win over Nantes with a rib injury.
The Brazil star was hurt during the 5-0 win over Montpellier on February 1 and missed the 2-1 victory at Stade de la Beaujoire, having thrown a lavish party 48 hours earlier to celebrate his 28th birthday.
The forward was pictured training with team-mates on Friday, as the Ligue 1 leaders stepped up preparations for Sunday's showdown with sixth-place Lyon at Parc des Princes.
𝚆𝙾𝚁𝙺 𝙷𝙰𝚁𝙳, 𝙿𝙻𝙰𝚈 𝙷𝙰𝚁𝙳 🏋️♂️🔛— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) February 7, 2020
🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/45Al766nug
It is not clear whether Neymar will return to action this weekend or be given extra time to recover, with the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie with Borussia Dortmund less than two weeks away.
Thiago Silva was also involved in Friday's session, having been sidelined since the 2-0 win over Lille on January 26 with a hip problem.
PSG are 12 points clear of Marseille at the top of the table after 23 matches.