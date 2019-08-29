Keeping to his word that Neymar would not suit up again for Paris Saint-Germain until his future was resolved, Thomas Tuchel has again left Neymar out of the Ligue 1 champions' squad for Friday's match against Metz.

On Thursday, Tuchel admitted that "anything could happen" in regards to Neymar, who remains a target for Barcelona as the transfer deadline approaches.

🇫🇷 Metz 🆚 PSG

Friday @ 2:45PM ET on

beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT