Keeping to his word that Neymar would not suit up again for Paris Saint-Germain until his future was resolved, Thomas Tuchel has again left Neymar out of the Ligue 1 champions' squad for Friday's match against Metz.
On Thursday, Tuchel admitted that "anything could happen" in regards to Neymar, who remains a target for Barcelona as the transfer deadline approaches.
