Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed in their official channels that Neymar suffered a sprain in his left ankle during the game against Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

The Brazilian forward is initially expected to be out for 6-8 weeks, with further scans and updates to be done.

Also, Marco Verrati has returned to training today, while Mauro Icardi is expected to do so tomorrow. Wijnaldum should join the rest of the squad on Wednesday, while Ander Herrera could do the same by the end of the week if the evolution is favorable.

The medical update on Monday 29 November concerns Neymar Jr, Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera and Julian Draxler. @Aspetar — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 29, 2021

Julian Draxler, meanwhile, is still recovering with his estimated time of recovery around 2-3 weeks.