Neymar was seemingly embroiled in a spat with the officials at half-time in Saturday's win at Parc des Princes.

Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 5-0 victory over Montpellier, however, the Brazil forward was reportedly unhappy with referee Jerome Brisard's decision to book him in the 38th minute for show boating against the visitors.

According to French broadcaster Canal Plus, Neymar was asked to speak French while confronting the officials in the tunnel.

Canal Plus claim Neymar responded by slamming an object into a wall and replying: "Speak French? My a**!"

Neymar defended himself later on Instagram, posting a picture of himself with a caption in English: “I just play football.”