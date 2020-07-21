Neymar Doubles PSG Lead Over Celtic July 21, 2020 19:33 1:14 min Neymar scores in 25' to give PSG a 2-0 friendly lead over Celtic PSG Soccer Neymar Ligue 1 Highlights Ligue 1 Highlights Celtic -Latest Videos 1:14 min Neymar Doubles PSG Lead Over Celtic 1:19 min Mbappe Scores In First Minute Against Celtic 0:52 min LeBron James: "Nothing Is Normal In 2020" 0:58 min Sports Burst - Spain's Never-ending Season 0:20 min Solskjaer Refuses to Discuss De Gea Howler 0:52 min LeBron: I'm Capable of Winning the MVP Race 0:30 min Agent: Bale "Will Not Leave" Real Madrid 1:29 min Depor Threaten Legal Action After Being Relegated 2:33 min Alcorcon Gets 2-0 Win Over Girona 3:46 min Almeria And Malaga Held To A Scoreless Draw